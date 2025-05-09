Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,162 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 888,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 524,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 545,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.75. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.