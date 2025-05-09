Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,216 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.21. The company has a market capitalization of $737.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

