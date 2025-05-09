United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Natural Foods by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

