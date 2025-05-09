Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.22 Million Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,382,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,879,940.96. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,630 in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

