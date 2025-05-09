Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 96,102 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

