Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Standex International worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 524,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,296,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,080,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Standex International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Standex International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $153.73 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $212.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.71 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

