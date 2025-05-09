Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 597 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 181.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,911,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,654,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total value of $201,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,590.12. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AGM opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.97. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $159.64 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

