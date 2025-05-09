Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,635 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $75.77 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYBT. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,581 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $116,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,180. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

