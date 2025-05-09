Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,629 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,449,000 after purchasing an additional 252,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 564,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,632,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 160,300 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $7,534,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,034,028. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

