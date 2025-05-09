Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Azenta

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.