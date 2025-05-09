Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,648 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,398,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,626,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,475,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after buying an additional 435,265 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $74,794.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,002.52. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $485,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

