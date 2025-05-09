Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,217,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,368,000 after acquiring an additional 91,644 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in MYR Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 324,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $168.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

