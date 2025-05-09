Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SHO opened at $8.37 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

