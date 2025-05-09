Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,565 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

