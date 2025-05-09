Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,270 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Nomad Foods worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 717,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 282,175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

