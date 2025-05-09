Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,009 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Capri by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

