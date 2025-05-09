Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Materion by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257,637 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Materion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 737,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Materion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $160,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $75.63 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

