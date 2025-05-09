Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,596 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,793,000. TFJ Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth $14,465,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $9,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth $7,007,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $5,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

NYSE KAR opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

