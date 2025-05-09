Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Berry worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Berry’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

