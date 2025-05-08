Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ichor worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ichor by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Ichor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ICHR opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $565.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.83. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

