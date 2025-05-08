Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $51.04 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $80,769.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,940.94. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.