Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 813 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AZZ by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

AZZ Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,160,013.04. This represents a 11.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

