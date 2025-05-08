Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 514 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,171,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 203,511 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 237,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,085,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,394.85. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,478 shares in the company, valued at $75,292,825.62. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

