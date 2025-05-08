Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

FCPT stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

