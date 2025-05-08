Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AAR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

