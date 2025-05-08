Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NYSE GHC opened at $963.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $933.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $915.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $683.00 and a twelve month high of $1,003.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.05%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

