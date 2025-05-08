Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign alerts:

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNH. Northland Securities upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 24,213 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $281,839.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,627.12. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,583.04. The trade was a 46.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.