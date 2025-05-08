Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 48,441 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,441 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.06% of Gogo worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gogo by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.80 million. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gogo

In related news, Director Oakleigh Thorne acquired 30,173 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the purchase, the director now owns 711,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

