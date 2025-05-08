Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 329,231 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,231 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.05% of Tronox worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 320.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 139,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $773.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

