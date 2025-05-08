Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 14,940 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $5,586,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 75.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

