Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 33,937 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 212.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,937 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.05% of Myriad Genetics worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

