Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $175.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $179.99 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

