Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys New Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.08% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

