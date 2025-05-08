Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 45,192 Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 24,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $377,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,926.10. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $88,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,357.50. This trade represents a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,721 shares of company stock worth $992,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

