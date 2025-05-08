Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $228.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $186.50 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

