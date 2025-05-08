The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $171.25 and a one year high of $277.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

