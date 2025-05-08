The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $96,508,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $67,214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after purchasing an additional 876,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,155,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.