The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,981 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,391,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,989,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.79. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.22 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.64.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

