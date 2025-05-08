The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 230 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of First American Financial worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First American Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First American Financial news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $61.14 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

