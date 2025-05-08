Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,090 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Gatos Silver worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

NYSE GATO opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

