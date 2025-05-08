Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Iradimed worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Iradimed by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Iradimed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.91. Iradimed Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 26.26%. On average, analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

