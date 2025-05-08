Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Remitly Global by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Remitly Global by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Remitly Global stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.99 and a beta of 0.16. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Insider Activity

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Remitly Global news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,273.05. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $793,963.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,776,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,486,757.65. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,301 shares of company stock worth $1,560,012. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RELY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Remitly Global

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

