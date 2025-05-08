Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 36,862 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cryoport by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,464.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 285,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $283.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

