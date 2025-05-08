Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

RYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

