Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 191 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Graham worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Graham by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Graham by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NYSE GHC opened at $963.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $933.01 and a 200-day moving average of $915.50. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $683.00 and a 1-year high of $1,003.53.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Graham’s payout ratio is 5.05%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

