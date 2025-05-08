Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Holdings Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 501.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 779.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

View Our Latest Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.