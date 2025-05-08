JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 847,172 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 5,648.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,470,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,491 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.79.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

