iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Holdings Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 570,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

