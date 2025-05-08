Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,045,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 17,704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,514,000 after buying an additional 3,322,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,600,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 3,135,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 2,020,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth $10,853,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ALIT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Insider Activity

In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $150,004.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alight Trading Up 0.8 %

ALIT opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

