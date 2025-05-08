Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 771.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72 and a beta of 1.57. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,363.31. The trade was a 6.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,372.16. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HL shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

